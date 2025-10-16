Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 500.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,700. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. HSBC set a $343.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $305.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

