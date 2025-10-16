Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 524.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,509 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $46.71.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

