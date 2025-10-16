Creekside Partners Has $435,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Creekside Partners grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $478.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $488.51.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.