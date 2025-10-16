Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Holdings Trimmed by Fairman Group LLC

Fairman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 911 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $435.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 251.53, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

