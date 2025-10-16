New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $73.15 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Prologis worth $73,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 869,310 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,456,768,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,495,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,340,000 after buying an additional 93,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Prologis by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,994,000 after buying an additional 1,146,454 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,790,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,871,000 after acquiring an additional 507,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.58.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $57,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,272.01. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,095. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

