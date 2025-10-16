Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 78,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $5,231,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,923.46. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $17,972,457. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:BSX opened at $97.77 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average of $101.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

