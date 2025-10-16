Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $267,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. $KR

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Kroger were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 121,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Kroger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.09.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

