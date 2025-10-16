Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Stock Position Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 673.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $71.94 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.