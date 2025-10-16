Strategy Inc $MSTR Stake Boosted by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 78.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Strategy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Strategy by 25.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Strategy by 57.3% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.93.

In other news, Director Peter L. Briger, Jr. acquired 220,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total value of $10,721,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,890.62. This represents a 70.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 265,474 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,259 and sold 65,000 shares valued at $24,099,750. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSTR opened at $296.76 on Thursday. Strategy Inc has a 1-year low of $185.81 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $340.29 and a 200-day moving average of $362.37.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

