Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Stake Lessened by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,927 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 2.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Union Pacific worth $154,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,475,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.58.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $225.57 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.61 and a 200-day moving average of $224.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

