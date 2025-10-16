SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Holdings Cut by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 6.7% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $387.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.07 and its 200 day moving average is $314.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $387.76.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

