Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,219 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.68.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.