Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Takes $313,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,633,000. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $83,747,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,453 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12,866.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,191,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 199.4% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,716,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,024 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

