Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in CRH by 59.9% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in CRH by 86.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter worth $47,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CRH by 29.4% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in CRH by 44.6% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $118.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.66. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $121.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.CRH’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 23.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $112.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.21.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

