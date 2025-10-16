WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target (up from $251.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

Union Pacific stock opened at $225.57 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

