Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,822 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $111.74 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

