Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

