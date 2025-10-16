ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $269.54 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.23 and a 12-month high of $287.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.06 and its 200 day moving average is $266.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.11.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

