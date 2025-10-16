Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Accenture by 5.2% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 46,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $240.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.