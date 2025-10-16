Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 225,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,794,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.3%

ITW opened at $247.42 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.50 and a 200-day moving average of $250.87.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $262.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

