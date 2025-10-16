Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Shares Acquired by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

