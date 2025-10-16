CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Bought by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 424.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,115 shares during the quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 206.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 84.3% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at $68,540,742.21. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on CME Group from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $268.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.30. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.94 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.