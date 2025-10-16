Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Bought by Sincerus Advisory LLC

Sincerus Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Creekside Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Nestegg Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VTI opened at $328.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $332.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

