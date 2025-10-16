Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 73,084 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average is $88.39. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $95.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.