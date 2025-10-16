Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 21,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total transaction of $4,063,978.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 272,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,385,968.56. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,956 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,025. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $191.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.92. The company has a market capitalization of $215.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

