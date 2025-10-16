5th Street Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

5th Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.5% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after buying an additional 6,797,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,405 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12,087.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,329,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,237 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $68,629,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 913,987 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.40.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

