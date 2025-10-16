Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 9,438 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,703 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.09.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:UNH opened at $360.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.17. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

