TD Asset Management Inc Has $78.73 Million Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $78,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,171,000 after acquiring an additional 104,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,969,000 after acquiring an additional 154,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,623,000 after purchasing an additional 65,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $916,739,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $156.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $210.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $170.85.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

