WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 3,939 Shares of Albemarle Corporation $ALB

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,903,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Albemarle by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,069,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,052,000 after purchasing an additional 507,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $26,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,210 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 959,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,162,000 after purchasing an additional 342,321 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ALB. Baird R W cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $98.27 on Thursday. Albemarle Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.38%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

