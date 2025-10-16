Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Carlisle Companies worth $17,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 37.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Stock Performance
CSL opened at $330.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $311.41 and a 52-week high of $474.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.86.
Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carlisle Companies
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Palantir’s New Healthcare Deal Boosts AI and Data Reach
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- GM’s Billion-Dollar Bruise: GM’s Strategic Pivot Makes It a Buy
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Novo Nordisk’s Akero Therapeutics Buy Targets Eli Lilly’s Lead
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.