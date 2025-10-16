Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 360 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Group Stock Down 2.4%

Cigna Group stock opened at $294.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $256.89 and a 12-month high of $358.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.36 and its 200 day moving average is $308.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.89.

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

