Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Buys 3,821 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Paychex by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management boosted its position in Paychex by 6.5% during the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $832,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Stephens upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Paychex from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $141.29.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $127.52 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.02 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 97.08%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

