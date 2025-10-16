Davidson Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.8% in the second quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,036,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $243.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.32 and a fifty-two week high of $247.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.69.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

