Creekside Partners Purchases 16,358 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Creekside Partners increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Creekside Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

