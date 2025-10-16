WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 15,856 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,856 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Nebius Group worth $27,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $125.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.75 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nebius Group ( NASDAQ:NBIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.60 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 99.34% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIS. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

