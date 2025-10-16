Wealthspan Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,217,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,084 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,725,000 after acquiring an additional 924,353 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,880,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,726,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 3.3%

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.