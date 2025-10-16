SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY is 5th Street Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

5th Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHY. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,945,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,954,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,949 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,186,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,936 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,498,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,056,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

