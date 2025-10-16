Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 133 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.0% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Financial Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 4,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,189 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.63.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,363 shares of company stock valued at $13,668,438. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $109.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.61. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

