Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 10,727 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.09.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

