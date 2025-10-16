Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,045 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,868,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,680,000 after buying an additional 665,555 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Amgen by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,017,000 after buying an additional 600,096 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8,223.6% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 595,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,307,000 after purchasing an additional 588,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,812,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $297.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $335.88. The stock has a market cap of $160.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.71 and its 200 day moving average is $287.44.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.42.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

