Wealthspan Partners LLC Sells 2,008 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Wealthspan Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after buying an additional 451,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after buying an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,309,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after purchasing an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,848,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $217.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $218.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

