Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after buying an additional 14,950,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9,530.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,564,000 after buying an additional 1,431,450 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $156,482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,442,000 after buying an additional 682,459 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,489,000 after buying an additional 653,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:PSX opened at $129.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.75.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Heim purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,056.71. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

