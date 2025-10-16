Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Has $5.16 Million Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR decreased its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Target were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 145.7% in the second quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $251,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 79.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Target by 11.4% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 24,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:TGT opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.61. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. Target Corporation has a one year low of $85.36 and a one year high of $160.79.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $95.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

