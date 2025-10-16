Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,966,767,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after buying an additional 89,579 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,603,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,794,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,984,000 after buying an additional 174,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 722,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $817.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $576.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,020.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $574.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.