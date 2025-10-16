Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Purchases 14,100 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 357,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,848,000 after purchasing an additional 50,446 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $102.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $105.92.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

