Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,201.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,138.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,039.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.46 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,165.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,280.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,300.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,571.86. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,763,964.50. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

