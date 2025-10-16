Nvest Financial LLC Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,711,004,000 after purchasing an additional 245,896 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,023,126,000 after buying an additional 1,505,341 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,409,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,539,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,209 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,222,000 after acquiring an additional 180,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,495,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.13.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7%

SHW opened at $332.81 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.20. The company has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

