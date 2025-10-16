Compass Advisory Group LLC Buys 882 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Uptick Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 30,232 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

