Rockbridge Capital Management LLC Has $10.69 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Rockbridge Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 6.1% of Rockbridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.04.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $563.30 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $580.71 and a 200-day moving average of $563.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.