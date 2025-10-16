Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF opened at $332.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $337.67.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

